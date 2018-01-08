As Uber pleads for permission to operate in British Columbia, an application by a Burnaby taxi company for a 15 per cent boost in its fleet seems to confirm the need for solutions to a burgeoning problem.

In documents presented to the Passenger Transportation Board last month, Bonny's Taxi claimed to have seen a "marked increase" in trip volume and wait times in the past two years.

The City of Burnaby wrote in support of the application, which was granted — adding 22 vehicles to increase the fleet size to 163 taxis.

"The demand for taxi service in the city of Burnaby has been steadily increasing when compared on a month-to-month basis with previous years," the application says.

"The applicant submits that year-over-year volume has increased and this has resulted in Bonny's Taxi not meeting its business model of servicing all passengers within 10 minutes or less."

'The last thing we need'

Burnaby Coun. Sav Dhaliwal has been outspoken in his misgivings about Uber. He says the demand may exist, but the solution isn't to be found in an American-based ride-hailing company.

"Uber, Lyft and all those things — that's the last thing we need," he said.

"We know that (Bonny's Taxi) are very responsible. These drivers are very responsible. They have some accountability. Where's that with Uber? They haven't really demonstrated to us that they could do that."

In its application for more cabs, Bonny's Taxi says trip volume and wait times have increased markedly during the past two years. ((CBC))

As part of its application, Bonny's Taxi reasoned that the increase in trip volume has resulted in the company not meeting a goal of servicing all passengers within 10 minutes or less.

According to data provided to support that claim, 71 per cent of calls are handled within 10 minutes; 18 per cent are handled within 15 minutes; 5.6 per cent within 20 minutes; three per cent within 25 minutes and 1.4 per cent within 30 minutes

The application also provides some eye-popping data about Burnaby's projected growth. The city issued 100.9 per cent more building permits in 2017 than in previous years.

'The demand isn't going away'

All this comes as Uber makes its pitch to operate in B.C. before a committee of MLAs. The committee is expected to produce a report next month and legislation should be in place by the end of the year to make the way for ride-hailing companies.

Taxi companies have been steadfast in their opposition to companies like Uber. But the granting of licences to Bonny's Taxi is the latest in a series of moves which reflect the need for more transportation options.

Last April, the board approved 175 new taxis for Vancouver, prompting the city to lift a moratorium on new licences.

Dhaliwal says the ultimate solution to the Lower Mainland's passenger problems will not be found by endlessly adding new cabs.

"The demand isn't going away," he said. "But I think this is probably the wrong way for us to go to bring more taxis in to ferry one person at a time. Our focus should be on transportation."

A spokesperson for Bonny's Taxi was unavailable for comment.