UBC unveils bilingual Musqueam street signs on campus

The University of British Columbia has unveiled bilingual street signs around campus​ to acknowlege the traditional territory of the Musqueam territory.

According to a release from the university, which sits on traditional Musqueam land, the signs on nine campus streets supplement English names with names in hən̓q̓əmin̓əm̓, the traditional language of the Musqueam people.

The hən̓q̓əmin̓əm̓ names are written in a phonetic alphabet developed with linguists to represent sounds used in oral languages.

For example, University Boulevard received the name "šxʷyəθəstəm," which means "place for traditional instruction" in hən̓q̓əmin̓əm̓.