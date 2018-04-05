New UBC study measures community response to tsunami threats

To better understand how the community reacts to the threat of a tsunami, University of British Columbia students are set to roam the streets of Port Alberni, B.C.'s waterfront.

The students will be conducting a door to door survey to learn how residents reacted to the tsunami warning on Jan. 23.

Near the beginning of the year, Port Alberni residents were awakened in the early morning by tsunami warning sirens. The sirens were triggered by a 7.9 magnitude earthquake off the coast of Kodiak, Alaska.

While the tsunami never arrived, city officials have spent the ensuing months assessing the public's response to the warning sirens, in an effort to figure out how it could be done better.

Now, UBC students have taken up the cause.

Following a tsunami false alarm in Port Albeni, B.C. earlier this year, UBC students are launching a new study into the communities disaster response. 5:30

The goal of the study is to create more resilient coastal communities in British Columbia by finding out how people found out about the tsunami threat, how people in a household responded, and resident's overall feelings about the event.

The information will then be used to help sea-side cities identify possible barriers that may impede future evacuations by sharing the study's findings with local emergency managers in the Alberni Valley.

"The community was amazing," said Port Alberni Mayor Mike Ruttan, when recalling the events of Jan. 23.

"They got themselves organized, and headed for hirer ground."

Ruttan acknowledged that some residents didn't hear the alarm — some even slept through it — and said there is one area of the city near the sawmill, where the sirens can't be heard.

"That is a major concern for us and it's something we'll be addressing."

Ruttan said he hopes the study will help to streamline the emergency response process, and would like to see resident's form concrete household strategies to deal with a threat.

With files from All Points West