You could gripe about the snow that has fallen once again in Vancouver ... or ... you could have an epic snowball fight!
UBC students organized the campus-wide event on Monday. The city got walloped with snow all weekend, meaning there was more than enough powder for the hundreds who showed up to play.
"You almost never get snow around here, especially in February, so it's great," said Sydney Francis, one of the students who joined in the fun.
Shawn Esquven skipped a math tutorial for the snowball fight.
"It seems like a better use of my time," he said with a wide grin.
