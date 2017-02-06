You could gripe about the snow that has fallen once again in Vancouver ... or ... you could have an epic snowball fight!

UBC students organized the campus-wide event on Monday. The city got walloped with snow all weekend, meaning there was more than enough powder for the hundreds who showed up to play.

Hold your fire! #snowballfight to get underway at #ubc #vancouver campus pic.twitter.com/ZolHPcnnVA — @Meerakati

"You almost never get snow around here, especially in February, so it's great," said Sydney Francis, one of the students who joined in the fun.

Shawn Esquven skipped a math tutorial for the snowball fight.

"It seems like a better use of my time," he said with a wide grin.

