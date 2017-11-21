Shantee Anaquod, a 23-year-old battling a rare disease, has been approved to receive coverage for Soliris, a $750,000 drug that, until this week, was not covered in B.C.

Anaquod, a UBC student, was diagnosed with atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS) last month — and was shocked to find that the medication that could save her, though approved by Health Canada, was not covered in B.C. — even in exceptional circumstances.

Her mother, Jennifer Anaquod, launched a social media campaign called "Fight For Shantee," which inspired thousands of social media posts and triggered widespread conversations about the plight of rare disease patients in Canada.

In a news conference late Monday, Health Minister Adrian Dix announced Soliris will now be approved on a case-by-case basis in B.C.

Jennifer, who was not informed about Monday's news conference in advance, said she learned on Tuesday that Shantee meets the criteria to receive coverage.

'He said, it's $750,000 per year and it's not covered by the government. My heart just stopped, the world just stood still for a minute,' said Jennifer Anaquod, pictured on the left, describing the moment she learned the medication her daughter needed was not covered. (Fight for Shantee/Facebook)

In 2013, 2015 and 2016, the Ministry of Health determined it would not cover Soliris, even in exceptional circumstances.

Dix said the province decided to change the policy after reviewing decisions made in Alberta, Manitoba and Ontario, where coverage is provided in exceptional cases. The province also reviewed coverage in the U.K. and in Australia.

The ministry is now urging the manufacturer, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, to lower the price of the drug.

The company charges Canadians 21-per-cent more than it does patients in the U.K.

Soliris is still not listed as a drug available under PharmaCare, but is now a "reviewable drug" that can go before an expert Expensive Drugs for Rare Disease advisory committee.