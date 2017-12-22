A group of researchers at the University of British Columbia has created a 3D model of a star cluster using images captured from the Hubble Space Telescope to better understand how galaxies are formed.

UBC astronomy professor Harvey Richer likens using the 3D model to walking in a winter wonderland.

"This is incredible," Richer said. "There's about half a million of these [stars] in this cluster concentrated together in quite a small volume. That's why it looks so dense as we go through the centre of it."

A tour through UBC's 3D star cluster model0:30

Richer said there may be a huge black hole at the centre of this particular 12-billion-year-old star cluster in our galaxy, and by mapping the stars in virtual reality, researchers can see what role the black hole plays.

'We're trying to figure out whether that [black hole] was the seed for the galaxy," Richer said, adding that it's still unknown whether galaxies form around some big mass like a black hole or whether that mass comes later.

"By understanding what's going on in a smaller system like this we can use it to our galaxy and the rest of the galaxies of the universe," he said.

UBC researchers worked with Archiact, a Vancouver-based virtual reality and gaming company, to develop the 3D data model.

Richer's team will be publishing their findings from the images in the new year.

With files from Megan Batchelor