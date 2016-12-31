The RCMP at the University of British Columbia say a family dog discovered human remains in Pacific Spirit Park Friday.

In a release, officers says the dog was scavenging at about 3 p.m. PT while out on a walk and emerged from the woods with what was later confirmed to be a human bone.

Police say they are now searching the area near Imperial Drive and West 16th Avenue, however, thick forest underbrush, deep snow and ice are hindering efforts.

The BC Coroners Service says it is involved on the case.

Police are asking anyone who has seen or knows of suspicious happenings in Pacific Spirit Park to contact them.