University of British Columbia RCMP have investigated two instances of racist graffiti incidents on campus in the past week.

On Thursday they were alerted after the words "heil Hitler" and a swastika were drawn in chalk on a chalkboard located in UBC's forestry building.

Constable Kevin Ray with UBC RCMP said that the investigation has been closed.

"At this point the investigation is concluded and we have not been able to identify a certain group or a certain person who might have done that," he said.

"There's one previous incident, in a similar style, a similar location, about a week ago. But again, there's no suspect."

'Inclusion, not division'

Ray said that UBC RCMP are now coordinating with campus security to ensure the safety of staff and students.

Campus security is currently looking into the possibility of increasing surveillance in the area.

"At this point we're just asking that anybody that might have witnessed anything to come forward," said Ray.

Earlier this month at the University of Victoria, anti-Semitic posters were removed from the wall of a campus building.

In a Facebook post, the UBC Forestry Undergraduate Society wrote that anti-Semitic acts will not be tolerated.

"This building is a second home to many of us, and this matter will be dealt with the intent of maintaining our reputation as a place of compassion and understanding," it read in part.

"In light of this act of hate, we have left the blackboard outside of the FUS office blank for the forestry community to share their messages of love. We are a community for inclusion, not division."