UBC pushes for Millennium Line extension to campus; opens door to providing funding

The University of British Columbia has opened the door to providing funding for an extension of the Millennium Line all the way to its Point Grey campus.

UBC's board of governors passed a motion on Thursday endorsing talks with other levels of government to extend the rapid transit line, and to explore contributing to its cost, provided it doesn't come from academic funds.

Earlier this decade, the City of Vancouver was a large proponent of extending the Millennium Line from its current terminus at Vancouver Community College all the way to UBC.

But the university rejected the idea of funding the project, and for a variety of reasons, it was decided that the extension would end at Arbutus Street.

Funding for that extension has been mostly secured in recent months, and UBC Vice-President for External Relations Philip Steenkamp told the the board of governors there was a "narrow window to accelerate completion to UBC."

The university has not said how much of the estimated $3 billion cost it would be willing to provide, but suggested a contribution could come from the sale of land, developer charges, or an extra levy, similar to the Canada Line extension to YVR.

The university is exploring the idea of two stations at UBC — with additional stations at Sasamat, Alma and Macdonald streets — to be in service in 2028, three years after the extension to Arbutus is expected to be complete.

