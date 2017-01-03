University of British Columbia president and vice-chancellor Santa Ono has apologized for how organizers cancelled a scheduled John Furlong speaking engagement.

Ono is now set to speak in Furlong's place at the February fundraising event, but says he had no part in the decision to cancel Furlong's contract after criticism of the choice surfaced online.

In 2015, Furlong, the former Vancouver Olympics CEO, won a court case against journalist Laura Robinson, who wrote a story about his past as a teacher at a native school in Burns Lake, B.C.

The story detailed abuse allegations against Furlong which have never been tested in court and which he has vehemently denied.

John Furlong, with allegations of abuse against him by Indigenous students he taught at Burns Lake, should NOT be keynote speaker for #UBC. https://t.co/00OwimR245 — @Katja_Thieme

"UBC made this decision in good faith, but without proper consideration of its potential impact on Mr. Furlong or his family," wrote Ono in a statement released Tuesday.

Ono's statement acknowledged criticism has been directed at Furlong, but defends Furlong's stature in the B.C. and Canadian amateur sport community.

"He also has a great number of supporters in the community, and there can be no question over his record of public service and his extraordinary contributions to amateur sport," the statement reads.

"At root, the university's decision-making throughout this matter did not meet the standard I am eager to instill."

Ono tweeted on Dec. 23 that he was "pleased to announce" he would be keynote speaker at the 2017 ZLC Millennium Scholarship Breakfast.