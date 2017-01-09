UBC has reversed its earlier decision to cancel John Furlong's keynote address at a fundraising event, with President Santa Ono saying the earlier decision was wrong.

"I have made it my decision as president of the university to reverse course because it is simply the right thing to do," wrote Ono in a statement issued Monday morning.

Furlong's "stellar reputation" and the judicial record were key factors in the decision to invite him back to speak at the fundraising breakfast for the university's scholarship fund for varsity athletes in February, he said.

"The British Columbia Civil and Supreme Courts have ruled in favour of Mr. Furlong in every matter that has come before them. The university had no basis to put its judgment above theirs," he wrote.

Furlong accepted an invitation to speak at the event once again.

Furlong was dropped from the event abruptly last month after concerns were raised online. Days later, Ono apologized publicly to Furlong for the move, saying he had no part in it and it was poorly handled.

In 2015, Furlong, the former Vancouver Olympics CEO, won a court case against journalist Laura Robinson, who wrote a story about his past as a teacher at a First Nations school in Burns Lake, B.C.

The story detailed abuse allegations against Furlong which have never been tested in court and which he has vehemently denied. An RCMP investigation into the allegations did not lead to charges.