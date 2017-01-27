The University of British Columbia says it has pulled an advertisement from the ultra-conservative news website Breitbart, the far-right media outlet that came under fire during the 2016 presidential election.

On Thursday, UBC announced in a tweet that it had has pulled an ad promoting its new swimming pool from Breitbart News, which was once led by a top adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump.

Trump's adviser Steve Bannon has promoted the site as a champion for the so-called alt-right, a U.S.-based offshoot of conservatism that critics allege promotes racist, sexist and homophobic sentiment.

A campaigner at www.sumofus.org — an international group that describes itself as targeting "the growing power of corporations" — raised concerns Thursday about the ad on Twitter, asking the university to take it down.

UBC spokesperson Susan Danard said the ad was pulled shortly after it went up and concerns were raised on social media.

@emmacaroline_ We've adjusted this campaign — our ads should no longer appear on this site. — @UBC

Danard said the school's marketing policy normally excludes extreme political sites, but in this case the advertising agency had inadvertently included Breitbart in a group of websites running the pool promotion.

'We have spoken to the ad agency'

"It's regrettable," said Danard. "We have spoken to the ad agency. We are concerned about being respectful and tolerant."

She pointed out the ad was not part of any recruitment campaign or a major ad campaign and was simply a small promotion run by the athletics department aimed at promoting the new pool.

Many online ad agencies use technology that enables ads to be geographically targeted at readers on a wide range of websites, based on information pulled from their internet browsing activity.

On Friday morning ads from several B.C. business were appearing on the website for Vancouver readers, including the Lower Mainland dealerships of a major car maker and a luxury condo development in West Vancouver.

UBC isn't the first organization to be pressured to pull its ad from the Breitbart website.

SumOfUs has also released a statement calling on two Quebec universities to pull their ads from the Breitbart website.

Other companies that have pulled ads from the website include retailer Target, insurer Allstate, pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk, glasses retailer Warby Parker and the San Diego Zoo, according to The Associated Press.

When Kelloggs pulled its ads, Breitbart struck back by calling on its supporters to boycott the cereal maker.