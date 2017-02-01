Phil Jalalpoor is the kind of student university coaches dream of recruiting.

The starting point guard for UBC men's basketball team typically focuses about his next opponent or upcoming exams, but now finds his mind elsewhere.

Jalalpoor is concerned for family members who were denied entry into the U.S. four days after President Trump signed an executive order banning citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries.

The order has led to countless stories of lives upended and dreams put on hold: from students canceling travel plans to prestigious conferences, to family reunions put off indefinitely.

Jalalpoor, an Iranian citizen and holder of a German passport, is now one of many dual citizens who fear they could become caught up in the chaos currently unfolding in airports around the world.

"I was shocked, frustrated, I couldn't believe he was actually following through with this thing," he said.

A global citizen

Jalalpoor moved to North America to pursue his basketball career, making stops in the U.S. and Alberta before settling at UBC.

His father moved to Germany from Iran and holds passports from both countries. Employed by an American company based in Germany, he's now nervous about his upcoming U.S. travel plans.

Jalalpoor also has extended family members who live in California and were vacationing in Iran when the order was signed. They were denied re-entry into the U.S this week.

One of those family members had worked for the U.S. government for eight years.

"I guess that doesn't matter to Trump as long as you're Muslim or Iranian," said Jalalpoor.

"It's just unbelievably discriminatory against people who have never done anything."

Jalalpoor grew up in Germany and moved to Canada to pursue his athletic career. (Rich Lam/UBC Thunderbirds)

UBC takes a stand

UBC created a task force with a $250,000 budget to counter the effects of the executive order a day after the travel ban was announced.

"Actions that restrict movement based on a person's nationality or birthplace go against our values as a university," UBC President Santa Ono wrote in a release.

UBC said about 350 students and 30 staff and faculty will be impacted by the Trump administration's executive order on immigration.

Jalalpoor said the support of his university and his teammates have helped him navigate the stress.

"It means a lot, because in that moment you feel isolated and vulnerable. And having friends and fellow students stepping up and speaking out, you feel kind of empowered," he said.

"Everybody is asking about me and concerned because they know about my background."

Jalalpoor said his teammates are acutely aware of his dual nationality, especially when the team travels together.

"Even with me going to the states and playing tournaments there, I've always been asked what's my last name and stuff like this," he said. "And right away, it takes me longer to get through customs."

Jalalpoor said he fears the ban will have a negative impact on the sporting community at large.

"The international athlete community, those are leaders in society who go across borders to bring people together, and those people being affected is just unbelievable," he said.

Jalalpoor now hopes to use his platform as an athlete to speak out against policies that discriminate based on identity.

"That's what happened with Trump, everyone was afraid to speak up," he said.

"But now we all have to."