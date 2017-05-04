U2 fans have found exactly what they're looking for in the vicinity of B.C. Place Stadium where the rock super group has taken over with rehearsals for its upcoming Joshua Tree 30th anniversary tour.

Although actual sightings of Bono,The Edge, Adam and Larry have been scarce, many Vancouverites have been posting audio of the sessions which can be heard blocks away.

U2 kicks off its world tour with a sold out show May 12 at B.C. Place.

OK, how cool is this: walking to get coffee & Robson St filled with the sound of #U2 rehearsing in BC Place. Longest coffee break ever. — @cbcian

The Edge etait à Vancouver hier. Il en a profité pour visiter le Vancouver art gallery. Photo via @Andrea_tuele ) @StadeFrance #u2 @u2 pic.twitter.com/irRkXvkn8J — @U2AllTogether

Free U2 rehearsal... Sunday Bloody Sunday #BCPlace #Vancouver pic.twitter.com/UvPUyt6OHu — @LtotheMillsy