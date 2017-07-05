BC Place and Ticketmaster are offering compensation to fans who missed part of the U2 show in Vancouver or the opening act by Mumford & Sons back in May, due to the hour-long lineups.

An email sent on Tuesday to ticket holders who lodged complaints says Ticketmaster would send a $50 voucher for each verified ticket starting July 10. BC Place will also give one complementary ticket to each person to either a regular season Whitecaps or B.C. Lions game, as well as a $20 concession voucher.

"We sincerely apologize for the significant inconvenience that you experienced on May 12th," the email said. "We want to assure you we continue to address the contributing factors, so a similar situation does not happen again."

A copy of the email sent to ticket holders who filed complaints about missing part of the U2 and Mumford & Sons show due to long lineups. (Bree Stotts)

Not everyone was satisfied with the response from BC Place or Ticketmaster.

I rarely go to concerts (older generation here) / hate to have to get compensation in form of forcing me to re-attend an event / #moneyback — @djsandwiches

Bree Stotts' girlfriend travelled from Nanaimo, B.C., with her son to see Mumford & Sons and missed the opening act.

"While I commend the organizers for attempting to rectify a complete customer service failure, sporting event tickets and a gift card do not make up for missing Mumford & Sons," Stotts said in an email.

But it seems that ticket holders who didn't complain might not get compensated. Several people tweeted at CBC saying they had not heard of any compensation.

Where did you hear of this? I had to wait in line for hours and didn't get any email about this. — @johnmiller45th

Chad Kerychuk says he thinks all fans should have been compensated.

"Of course I was proactive in requesting a partial refund but the offer probably should apply to all," he tweeted.

CBC reached out to Ticketmaster but has yet to receive a comment. BC Place declined to provide any information on how many complaints it had received and how many ticket holders were compensated