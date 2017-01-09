U2 will kick off their North American tour in Vancouver this spring, for the second time in two years.

The Irish superband will play the entirety of its classic 1987 album, The Joshua Tree, at each stop during a summer stadium tour to celebrate the 30th anniversary of its release.

Powered by singles With or Without You, Where The Streets Have No Name and I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For, The Joshua Tree became the band's first chart-topping album in the U.S. and has sold 25 million copies worldwide.

"It seems like we have come full circle from when The Joshua Tree songs were originally written, with global upheaval, extreme right wing politics and some fundamental human rights at risk," said The Edge on the band's website this morning.

"To celebrate the album - as these songs seem so relevant and prescient of these times too - we decided to do these shows, it feels right for now. We're looking forward to it."



"Recently I listened back to The Joshua Tree for the first time in nearly 30 years," said Bono. "It's quite an opera. A lot of emotions which feel strangely current — love, loss, broken dreams, seeking oblivion, polarisation."

Vancouver and Toronto dates

The North American leg of the tour kicks off on May 12 in Vancouver. The only other Canadian show will be at the Rogers Centre in Toronto on June 23.

Mumford & Sons, The Lumineers and OneRepublic will alternate opening for U2 on the North American leg. Tickets go on sale on Jan 17, but earlier for subscribers to the band's website.

The band has a bit of history in Vancouver. When the band opened its 2015 North American tour in Vancouver, band members first staged rehearsals at the Pacific Coliseum. The show made headlines around the world when guitarist The Edge fell off the stage.

And in 2011, frontman Bono made headlines when he was hitchhiking in West Vancouver after getting caught in the rain and was picked up by Edmonton Oilers centre Gilbert Brule.

The band has played Vancouver at least 16 times since 1981, including the first Joshua Tree tour at BC Place in 1987.