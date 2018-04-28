U.S. snowboarder Brock Crouch survives burying by avalanche near Whistler

An American pro-snowboarder has survived after being buried alive by an avalanche in the backcountry of Whistler, B.C.

Eighteen-year-old Brock Crouch was under the snow for five minutes before his friends uncovered him in a harrowing rescue.

Shin Campos, who was on the mountain with Crouch, says the crew snapped into action when they heard the loud rumble of an avalanche.

He says Crouch was blue but conscious when they uncovered his head about two feet beneath the surface.

Campos says Crouch was released from Vancouver General Hospital yesterday and has made his way home to California to start his recovery.

Crouch has competed in three X Games and was also part of the 2017 U.S. Surfing team that won gold at the I.S.A. World Junior Surfing Championships in Japan.