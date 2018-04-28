Skip to Main Content
U.S. snowboarder Brock Crouch survives burying by avalanche near Whistler

Notifications

U.S. snowboarder Brock Crouch survives burying by avalanche near Whistler

Brock Crouch, 18, was under the snow for five minutes before his friends uncovered him in a harrowing rescue.

Crouch was released from Vancouver hospital and has returned home to California

The Canadian Press ·
U.S. Olympic snowboarder Brock Crouch was recovering at Vancouver General Hospital after he was buried in an avalanche for five minutes. (Brock Crouch/Instagram)

An American pro-snowboarder has survived after being buried alive by an avalanche in the backcountry of Whistler, B.C.

Eighteen-year-old Brock Crouch was under the snow for five minutes before his friends uncovered him in a harrowing rescue.

Shin Campos, who was on the mountain with Crouch, says the crew snapped into action when they heard the loud rumble of an avalanche.

He says Crouch was blue but conscious when they uncovered his head about two feet beneath the surface.

Campos says Crouch was released from Vancouver General Hospital yesterday and has made his way home to California to start his recovery.

Crouch has competed in three X Games and was also part of the 2017 U.S. Surfing team that won gold at the I.S.A. World Junior Surfing Championships in Japan.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us