Seattle man arrested in connection with 1987 slayings of B.C. high school sweethearts

A 55-year-old Seattle-area man has been arrested in the cold case double homicide of a young B.C. couple who were killed in Washington state more than 30 years ago.

William Earl Talbot was taken into custody after a DNA test matched the DNA collected from the crime scene more than three decades ago.

Tanya van Cuylenborg, 18, and Jay Cook, 20, both of Saanich, B.C., were last seen on Nov. 18, 1987. Their bodies were found within days of their disappearance, and police had been baffled by the case ever since.

According to DNA analysis, the suspect in the slayings of van Cuylenborg and Cook in 1987 would look something like this at age 65. (Karin Larsen/CBC)

