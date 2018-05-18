Breaking
Seattle man arrested in connection with 1987 slayings of B.C. high school sweethearts
William Earl Talbot, 55, has been arrested in the Tanya van Cuylenborg and Jay Cook double homicide cold case, one month after sketches of a potential suspect were released.
A 55-year-old Seattle-area man has been arrested in the cold case double homicide of a young B.C. couple who were killed in Washington state more than 30 years ago.
William Earl Talbot was taken into custody after a DNA test matched the DNA collected from the crime scene more than three decades ago.
Tanya van Cuylenborg, 18, and Jay Cook, 20, both of Saanich, B.C., were last seen on Nov. 18, 1987. Their bodies were found within days of their disappearance, and police had been baffled by the case ever since.
