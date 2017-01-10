Rodeo fans are mourning the death of champion bull rider Ty Pozzobon.

The 25-year-old from Merritt, B.C. passed away suddenly Monday morning. The cause of death has not been revealed.

Your smile, talent and dedication to the sport of rodeo will never ever be forgotten! Rest peacefully @TyPozzobon 💔 pic.twitter.com/Bg2TgR9CMa — @PonokaStampede

"It's a shock," said family friend Ed Lebourdais.

"For B.C., we're not going to see another Ty Pozzobon for a number of years — what the guy did was just that good. He pushed himself to be the best."

Pozzobon was the 2016 Pro Bull Riders Canada champion, and finished fourth at the 2016 Professional Bull Riders world finals in Las Vegas in November.

On Jan. 3 Pozzonbon posted to Facebook that he had just signed on with a new sponsor.