Paul Ross is eager for news about Twyla Roscovich, his former partner and the mother of his four-year-old daughter.

The 38-year-old vanished a week ago.

A search is underway along the jagged coastline that Roscovich loves and creates films about to protect the salmon, the environment and raise awareness about everything from First Nations to oil tankers.

"Twyla is a force of nature. She always has said that the coast is a part of her," said Ross, who, for nine years, was her partner, travelling the world and making films.

Roscovich vanished Sept. 7 and the RCMP and coast guard are now coordinating the search for the woman who was struggling with a chronic health condition.

RCMP are urging anybody with information about Roscovich who told people she planned to travel southward on Vancouver Island to get medical treatment from specialists and camp in her car, Sept. 6, near Nanaimo.

Twyla Roscovich has a four-year-old who is with her father. Dozens of people have reached out online worried about her safety. (Twyla Roscovich/Facebook)

Ross confirmed Roscovich had been struggling with a thyroid condition for several years and had become very frustrated.

Her green Volvo was discovered, Sept. 13, in Campbell River near the Quadra Island ferry, and it's believed she continued on foot.

Friends and family then began searching near Campbell River and the Malcolm Island resident's favourite haunts on Quadra and Cortez Islands.

"It's overwhelming. It's a huge struggle," said Ross, who urged their pre-schooler to go play, so he could talk for a few minutes.

He says he's been heartened by how many people have offered to help search or have offered food or child care.

Twyla Roscovich has made films advocating for First Nations rights and questioning B.C.'s salmon farming industry. (Twyla Roscovich/Facebook)

The environmentalist, known for her work advocating for First Nations and against salmon farming, is the producer behind the Salmon Confidential documentary — which she made while pregnant — and other works she created during her years travelling with her partner captaining their boat through South America and the Caribbean.