Friends and family of a 38-year-old environmental activist and independent filmmaker are searching for her on Quadra Island this morning, fearing she may be in jeopardy.

Twyla Roscovich — a resident of Sointula, an isolated village on Malcolm Island — last connected with friends on Wednesday Sept. 6.

Her cellphone sent a signal through a cell tower from Quadra Island on Sept. 7, but has gone dead since then.

Campbell River RCMP and B.C. Ferries staff are assisting in the search.

Mike Andree of Port Hardy says Roscovich's four-year-old is safe and being cared for.

Twyla Roscovich has made films advocating for First Nations rights and questioning B.C.'s salmon farming industry. (Twyla Roscovich/Facebook)

But he's "worried sick" Roscovich may have gone off into the bush to do a wilderness retreat or spirit fast and gotten into trouble.

"If she's gone off and done it alone, things can go sideways. There's cougars around. One potentially saving factor is that she's spent a lot of time in the woods. She's one of the bravest women I know," he told CBC Thursday morning.

Roscovich's green Volvo station wagon was found Wednesday in the Quadra Island ferry parking lot, so people are searching there today.

Andree says Roscovich had been struggling with health issues and "upset" the last time they spoke.

The environmentalist, known for her work advocating for First Nations and against salmon farming is the producer behind the Salmon Confidential documentary and other works.

"If she's fine she's going to be very embarrassed and intimidated by all of this. But I feel compelled to put out the search. I am worried sick about her."