The family of Twyla Roscovich says her body has been found on Vancouver Island.

The 38-year-old filmmaker, activist and mother vanished a week ago, prompting a widespread search.

In a written statement, Roscovich's family said her body was discovered Friday near Fisherman's Wharf in Campbell River.

The family didn't release any details about her death but said no foul play was suspected.

Vanished Sept. 7

A search had been underway along the jagged coastline that Roscovich loved and created films about to protect the salmon, the environment and raise awareness about everything from First Nations to oil tankers.

Roscovich vanished Sept. 7 and the RCMP and coast guard had been coordinating the search for the woman who was struggling with a chronic health condition.

Roscovich had told people she planned to travel southward on Vancouver Island to get medical treatment from specialists and camp in her car, Sept. 6, near Nanaimo.

Paul Ross, Roscovich's former partner and father of her four-year-old daughter, previously said Roscovich had been struggling with a thyroid condition for several years and had become very frustrated.

Her green Volvo was discovered, Sept. 13, in Campbell River near the Quadra Island ferry, and it's believed she continued on foot.

Friends and family then began searching near Campbell River and the Malcolm Island resident's favourite haunts on Quadra and Cortez Islands.

The environmentalist, known for her work advocating for First Nations and against salmon farming, is the producer behind the Salmon Confidential documentary — which she made while pregnant — and other works she created during her years travelling with her partner captaining their boat through South America and the Caribbean.

