Two Vancouver police officers were injured after a violent confrontation in downtown Vancouver early Monday morning. The officers were parked on Granville street near Helmcken when a 44-year-old man in an agitated state confronted them.

The man was eventually brought under control and arrested but he managed to cause several serious injuries to the pair. One officer suffered a compound leg fracture and he required surgery. He is still recovering in hospital. The other officer was taken to hospital with several sprained fingers. He has since been released.

Vancouver police Sgt. Jason Robillard said: "Our frontline patrol officers deal with challenging situations on a daily basis. They are required to continually get in harm's way to protect the citizens they serve. We wish our injured officers a speedy recovery."

Penticton resident Paul Eddison faces charges of aggravated assault, assault causing bodily harm, assaulting a police officer, and uttering threats.