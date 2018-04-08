Two thirds of B.C. families with children don't have a will, new poll suggests

According to a new online survey done on behalf on B.C. Notaries, 66 per cent of parents with children under the age of 18 do not have a prepared will.

And this week, notaries are encouraging people to make these important preparations as the provincial government has declared April 8-14 'Make a Will Week.'

Morrie Baillie, who is a notary in Victoria, says planing a will is relatively easy and reduces the negative repercussions of not having a plan for after your death.

"It's a responsibility of being an adult," Baillie said.

"To take care of your family and not to create chaos if something were to happen to you."

'Difficult to contemplate your own demise'

Baillie says she understands why people don't want to think about what will happen to their families when they die.

"It took me a little while to get my will done before I was a notary and my kids were two and four," she said.

"It's difficult to contemplate your own demise … As well, it's very difficult to contemplate who's going to look after your children."

The provincial government has declared April 8-14 'Make a Will Week' and B.C. Notaries is encouraging families with young children to plan ahead. 6:13

What to expect

The process of creating a will with either a notary or a lawyer is quite painless, Baillie said.

"The most common thing I hear from my clients is they are amazed at how easy the actual process is," she said.

Baillie says it often takes two visits; One to talk about the types of things that will be included in the document and a follow-up to actually sign the document once some time has passed and all decisions have been made.

The process costs a few hundred dollars and Baillie says it's important to remember that you should update your will every five to 10 years.

"Your will is a reflection. It's a snapshot in time when you did those documents."

With files from All Points West