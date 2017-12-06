Two men were taken to hospital Wednesday morning following a vehicle rollover in Vancouver.
It happened around 4 a.m. on East 1st Avenue, near Victoria Drive.
Vancouver firefighter battalion chief Dale Parno said all indications suggest the black sedan was travelling eastbound, when it hit a tree, and flipped over.
"There were two occupants found on the scene, one was found outside the vehicle and one ... required extrication from inside the vehicle," said Parno.
Parno said the Vancouver Police Department accident investigation team is looking into the cause of the rollover.