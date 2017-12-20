Two men were found shot to death earlier this week in the tiny Kootenay community of Needles, about 130 kilometres southeast of Vernon.

Police say they were called Monday afternoon about shots fired and found an 83-year-old man dead in one house and a 53-year-old dead in a neighbouring home.

Major crimes detectives and the coroner are still investigating, but RCMP have said they are not looking for any suspects.

Relatives of the two men have been contacted, but names of the pair have not yet been released.