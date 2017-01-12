At a time when most rural communities are facing a doctor shortage, the only two doctors in Logan Lake are advertising for patients.

Dr. Safi Saeed and his wife Dr. Amina Wahbi are from Sudan.

They were part of the Practice Ready Assessment program — the goal of which was to recruit international doctors to live and work in rural B.C.

After the pair completed a series of medical exams in Vancouver and a clinical evaluation with a physician in Williams Lake, they were assigned to work at the Logan Lake Health Centre.

The Logan Lake Health Centre is accepting new patients. (Dr. Safi Saeed)

But there's only problem — it hasn't been as busy as they would like.

Dr. Saeed says only half of his patients are from Logan Lake, the rest are from Kamloops and Merritt.

In fact, the previous lack of physicians in Logan Lake meant many local residents used to go to Kamloops and Merritt for family doctors.

Now it's reversed.

But attracting new patients from outside Logan Lake has been a struggle.

Dr. Saeed's prospective patients tell him they fear he'll leave Logan Lake after his three-year contract expires.

That would leave them looking for a family doctor again.

Saeed remains optimistic.

"My contract is officially three years, but to be honest I have a feeling that I can stay for more than three years," he said.

Those interested in becoming patients of Dr. Saeed and Dr. Wahbi can call the Logan Lake Health Centre at 250-523-9414.

With files from Daybreak Kamloops.

To hear the audio, click the link: Small town doctors seeking new patients​