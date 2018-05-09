Paddling protesters arrested after attaching themselves to pipeline terminal's floating fence

Demonstrators have taken to the water in Trans Mountain pipeline expansion protests coinciding with Kinder Morgan's annual general meeting in Texas.

At least two protesters in kayaks have attached themselves to a floating fence that surrounds the Kinder Morgan construction site at the Westridge Terminal in Burnaby, B.C., blocking workers from entering the site on the water and leading to at least two arrests.

The protest happened after two Indigenous leaders from B.C. travelled to Houston to speak to Kinder Morgan shareholders about the pipeline project.

They have said stockholders haven't been properly advised about Indigenous rights in Canada and need to prepare for the risk of unwavering opposition to the pipeline expansion until it's abandoned.