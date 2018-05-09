Skip to Main Content
Paddling protesters arrested after attaching themselves to pipeline terminal's floating fence

At least two protesters in kayaks have been arrested after they blocked workers from entering the Westridge Terminal site from the water.

Protest happens as First Nations leaders call for increased risk disclosure to investors at Kinder Morgan AGM

The Canadian Press ·
Several protests against Kinder Morgan have previously taken place in the water off the Westridge Terminal, like this flotilla of around 60 boats in October 2017. (CBC)

Demonstrators have taken to the water in Trans Mountain pipeline expansion protests coinciding with Kinder Morgan's annual general meeting in Texas.

At least two protesters in kayaks have attached themselves to a floating fence that surrounds the Kinder Morgan construction site at the Westridge Terminal in Burnaby, B.C., blocking workers from entering the site on the water and leading to at least two arrests.

The protest happened after two Indigenous leaders from B.C. travelled to Houston to speak to Kinder Morgan shareholders about the pipeline project.

They have said stockholders haven't been properly advised about Indigenous rights in Canada and need to prepare for the risk of unwavering opposition to the pipeline expansion until it's abandoned.

