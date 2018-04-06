Twice as nice: Vancouverites share their sweet Sedin stories

If there's one word to describe Henrik and Daniel Sedin, the twin hockey players who have been synonymous with the Canucks franchise for the better part of the last 20 years, it's "nice."

These past few days, it seems almost every Vancouverite has a story about how the Swedish brothers were the most decent people.

As a BCIT journalism student, I was elated (and a bit nervous) when I got access to the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Canucks?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Canucks</a> locker room for a story.<br>I approached Daniel Sedin for an interview, but a senior reporter for a major network cut in.<br>Daniel politely told him that I was here first.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ThankYouSedins?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ThankYouSedins</a> —@KamilKaramali

The most generous tippers:

I had a friend that managed a high end restaurant frequented by canucks (and other NHL players in town) and I heard a lot of dirt...all he had on the Sedins was "those guys tip 75-100% on take out orders" —@myra_mc

The most patient with fans:

Story about the time I met Henrik Sedin: I was too shy/scared to go up to him. He saw me staring at him signing/taking pics w/ fans. At one point, Murph came over for an interview when there was a break in fans. HENRIK told HIM to wait, & came to ME 🙈😭💕 I love Henrik so much —@forevercanuck

The kindest colleagues:

Something I'll always remember about the Sedins is how they treated everyone the same whether is was a superstar like me or a call up guy like <a href="https://twitter.com/strombone1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@strombone1</a>. That's how you judge people's character <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ThankYouSedins?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ThankYouSedins</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/respect?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#respect</a> —@Aduke49

The stars' retirement also prompted a look back at how much the brothers have done for community organizations around the city.

You have been with us from the very beginning. You passionately support <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/YouCanPlay?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#YouCanPlay</a> and the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LGBTQ?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LGBTQ</a> community. We are grateful for your leadership and wish you the best on your retirement. Tack så mycket Daniel and Henrik! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ThankYouSedins?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ThankYouSedins</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Sedins?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Sedins</a> 🇸🇪🏳️‍🌈 <a href="https://t.co/fOMtOMyBni">pic.twitter.com/fOMtOMyBni</a> —@YouCanPlayTeam

1,296 <a href="https://twitter.com/BCChildrensHosp?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BCChildrensHosp</a> patients and family members visited.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ThankYouSedins?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ThankYouSedins</a> <a href="https://t.co/WONM2s47xL">pic.twitter.com/WONM2s47xL</a> —@Canucksforkids

Challenging hockey machismo

But many of stories people shared about the Sedins involve them just behaving normally: holding open doors, waiting at airports with their families for delayed flights, being polite during interviews, and showing up for their kids' sports games.

Coached Henrik's son in flag football. Henrik was at almost every practice, though didnt get to watch much of his own son due to ALWAYS playing with and talking to whoever wanted to. One time played pass with some random lil brother for over an hour one night. Good dude —@chester_p_c

These were tasks made remarkable by the fact the Sedins happened to be multimillionaire hockey players in a country where hockey is effectively a religion and the macho hockey player is the standard-bearer.

In fact, their niceness was often a target of criticism from critics who called the twins "soft," and taunted them with names like the "Sedin Sisters."

Tyler Shipley, a lifelong Canucks fan and sportswriter, wrote about how the Sedins redefined hockey machismo for the blog The Canuck Way.

"A lot of men would respond to attacks on their masculinity by reasserting their masculinity," Shipley said.

"They actually showed us it's entirely possible to be masculine without being mean, without being hurtful, without being petty, without being violent."

For example, although some might remember Daniel repeatedly getting pummelled by Boston forward Brad Marchand as an infamous lowpoint of the Canucks' 2011 Stanley Cup final, Shipley says the opposite.

Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand skates past Vancouver Canucks left wing Daniel Sedin. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

"Most of the Vancouver media and national media [used that moment] to say this is why we lost because we didn't stand up to it, but to be honest it's the most beautiful moment in the Sedins' legacy," he said.

Deep legacy

"It was a moment when Daniel said I'm better than this. I'm bigger than this. You're not going to make me change who I am ... That is strength in its purest essence."

And despite never winning the holy grail of hockey, a Stanley Cup, the Sedins' legacy as hockey players will be much deeper.

Shipley can see that legacy in someone like forward Bo Horvat, a young player who many consider to be the future of the team.

Players like him "will carry themselves differently than a lot of the older hockey guys and the Sedins have a lot to do with that," Shipley said.

If these outpouring of stories are any indication, Vancouver will remember the Sedins for being great sportsmen, but better people.