Twice as nice: Vancouverites share their sweet Sedin stories

The Sedins were the nicest, and according to one fan, they made hockey culture a little nicer, too.

Vancouver will remember the Sedins for being great sportsmen, but better people

Roshini Nair · CBC News ·
Vancouver Canucks' Daniel Sedin, front left, and Henrik Sedin, wave to the crowd after defeating the Arizona Coyotes 4-3 in their last home NHL hockey game, in Vancouver, B.C., on Thursday April 5, 2018. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

If there's one word to describe Henrik and Daniel Sedin, the twin hockey players who have been synonymous with the Canucks franchise for the better part of the last 20 years, it's "nice."

These past few days, it seems almost every Vancouverite has a story about how the Swedish brothers were the most decent people.

The most generous tippers:

The most patient with fans:

The kindest colleagues:

The stars' retirement also prompted a look back at how much the brothers have done for community organizations around the city.

Challenging hockey machismo

But many of stories people shared about the Sedins involve them just behaving normally: holding open doors, waiting at airports with their families for delayed flights, being polite during interviews, and showing up for their kids' sports games.

These were tasks made remarkable by the fact the Sedins happened to be multimillionaire hockey players in a country where hockey is effectively a religion and the macho hockey player is the standard-bearer.

In fact, their niceness was often a target of criticism from critics who called the twins "soft," and taunted them with names like the "Sedin Sisters."

Tyler Shipley, a lifelong Canucks fan and sportswriter, wrote about how the Sedins redefined hockey machismo for the blog The Canuck Way.

"A lot of men would respond to attacks on their masculinity by reasserting their masculinity," Shipley said.

"They actually showed us it's entirely possible to be masculine without being mean, without being hurtful, without being petty, without being violent."

For example, although some might remember Daniel repeatedly getting pummelled by Boston forward Brad Marchand as an infamous lowpoint of the Canucks' 2011 Stanley Cup final, Shipley says the opposite.

Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand skates past Vancouver Canucks left wing Daniel Sedin. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

"Most of the Vancouver media and national media [used that moment] to say this is why we lost because we didn't stand up to it, but to be honest it's the most beautiful moment in the Sedins' legacy," he said.

Deep legacy

"It was a moment when Daniel said I'm better than this. I'm bigger than this. You're not going to make me change who I am ... That is strength in its purest essence."

And despite never winning the holy grail of hockey, a Stanley Cup, the Sedins' legacy as hockey players will be much deeper.

Shipley can see that legacy in someone like forward Bo Horvat, a young player who many consider to be the future of the team.

Players like him "will carry themselves differently than a lot of the older hockey guys and the Sedins have a lot to do with that," Shipley said.

If these outpouring of stories are any indication, Vancouver will remember the Sedins for being great sportsmen, but better people.

