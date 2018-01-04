A new Turkish-inspired art exhibition in Vancouver explores the death rituals that must be adapted during conflict or civil strife.

Ghost Spring was created by a mother and son who have roots in Turkey.

The political upheaval, failed coup and spate of bloody bombings in Turkey over the past couple of years means that honouring those who have died involves political as well as personal considerations. The show examines both.

"There's a lot of deaths that have been happening and people are not being able to mourn their dead, said Derya Akay, the son in the artistic duo. He added that sometimes families may even be denied the return of a loved one's body.

Research images of graves in Turkey. Derya Akay and Dilara Akay use their personal experience and also conducted background research in Turkey. (Derya Akay)

Derya was born in Turkey but now lives in Vancouver. His mother, Dilara Akay, still lives in Göcek, Turkey, but showcases her work internationally.

"In a way, the Ghost Spring is the coming up of these ghosts from our pasts or from the world and trying to spring them out into life by creating a place where we can remember them," Derya said.

Graves, tombs and shrines are laid out in the exhibition to represent different generations and sectors of society.

The show also includes interactive performances where viewers are invited to commemorate their own "ghosts" by sharing food and rituals together.

The works in the gallery also include Turkish texts, garlands and flowers that are traditionally offered to ancestors. (Margaret Gallagher/CBC)

Strong messages

An installation on one of the walls pays homage to the Saturday Mothers, a group symbolized by white scarves and red carnations and which protests the death of loved ones in Turkey.

"They are asking about their children or close friends, family members, who are taken by the police and never come back," said Dilara. "They want their bodies, they want to make their funerals. Even the bones are not given to them."

In Turkey, Dilara said the messages in Ghost Spring would be much more subtle than in Vancouver because of the country's political climate.

"We have to do it undercover, we couldn't have such strong references," she said. "It's not easy to do that there."

Ghost Spring opens on Jan. 5 at the Grunt Gallery and runs until Feb. 17.

There are also scheduled performances at Mountain View Cemetery, with the first one on Jan. 13 .

With files from The Early Edition and Margaret Gallagher.