Racks of food and rows of tables are ready for the more than 200 guests expected to have their Christmas meal at a North Vancouver community centre on Dec. 25.

The North Shore Neighbourhood House has served a holiday meal for those in need for 20 years. The first dinner, which had 45 attendees, was intended for seniors in the community who would be otherwise alone on Christmas. This is the 21st year, and over 200 guests of all ages are expected to attend.

Lisa Hubbard, executive director of the centre, said the event just keeps growing and growing. Attendance in the past few years has seen an average of 150 people. Hubbard expects 220-230 diners this year.

"We see new people, people who have been coming for the full 21 years, and lots of volunteers that come back year after year," said Hubbard.

'It's nice to see their faces happy'

Susan Goble has volunteered for North Shore Neighbourhood House for 20 years. She said the meal is an opportunity for anyone who is isolated on Christmas to meet new people and feel welcome.

Goble said those in need include seniors, as well as new immigrant families and children from single parent families.

"There's a lot of children, even on the North Shore, even though it is an affluent community, who go without. They maybe get a present from Santa and that's it. They don't have a big family gathering like we do, they maybe live with a single mom in an apartment, and they can't afford the turkey, or they are part of the Christmas Bureau."

Goble's daughter, 9-year-old Keely Goble, joined the team of volunteers setting up the centre on Dec. 24.

"It's kind of a tradition for us to do this every Christmas Eve, and I just like to help and it's nice to see their faces happy," said Keely.

Volunteers anticipate guests will start arriving at noon on Dec. 25. Turkey dinners with all the trimmings will be served by 1 p.m. PT. The event is expected to end by 4 p.m. PT.

North Shore Neighbourhood House is located 225 East Second St. in North Vancouver.

Anyone in need can call the centre at 604-290-3927.

With files from Angela Sterritt.