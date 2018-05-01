Most residents of evacuated Tulameen, B.C., homes allowed to return

Residents of most of the 148 homes near Tulameen, B.C., that were evacuated Sunday due to flood danger will now be able to return home.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen said in a Tuesday evening release that only 15 homes would remain under evacuation order. An evacuation alert is in effect for the remaining homes.

The homes still under the order are along or near the edge of Otter Lake.

"This reduction of the Evacuation Order area is due to the placement of rock gabion and aqua barriers by the emergency crews," the statement read.

The RDOS released this map Tuesday evening about the new orders and alerts. (Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen)

A state of local emergency was declared on Sunday for the Tulameen community, which lies south of Merritt.

That state of emergency remains in effect, according to the district's website.

Residents under alert are advised they may need to leave their homes on short notice.