After nearly 50 years in the community, heavy equipment auctioneers Ritchie Bros. took final bids at its Prince George, B.C. location Friday.

"Tugs on the heartstrings," said auctioneer Kevin Tink.

"The community and the people have been near and dear to Ritchie Bros. for many, many years."

Earlier this month, Ritchie Bros. CEO Ravi Saligram announced the company would be shutting down five North American locations, including Prince George, in order to focus on online sales and major centres.

The company was founded in Kelowna in 1958, with the Prince George branch opening in 1969.

Thousands of bidders take part in heavy equipment auctions set up by Ritchie Bros. around the world.

Wayne Peterson, who owns a contracting company in Williams Lake, said he attended one of the first auctions in Prince George and estimates he put "tens of millions of dollars" through the system, buying and selling, since then.

"It's kind of an institution in Prince George," Peterson said, but admitted he's increasingly been doing his own business online.

"There might be 1,000 people here, but you go online and there's maybe 5,000 ... 10, 12, 15,000 online, depends on the sales."

Melissa Barcellos, manager of economic development for the City of Prince George, said it was disappointing Ritchie Bros. was leaving because the auctions attracted visitors to the city who might then see its value as a base of operations.

Tink said although Ritchie Bros. will no longer be operating in Prince George, he expects to be back in the community soon.

"We conduct lots of on-site auctions for our customers, so I don't think this is the last auction in Prince George by any means."

