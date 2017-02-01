Investigators with the Transportation Safety Board are on site in Kelowna trying to determine why a tugboat sank near the Tolko mill on Monday, leaving one person dead.

RCMP said the Mowitch sank off the east shore of Okanagan Lake at around 9:20 p.m. PT with the operator still inside. His body was later recovered by an RCMP underwater recovery team.

The boat has remained at the bottom of the lake, but was expected to be pulled up this afternoon.

"The TSB deployed two investigators to the accident site... from there, we will proceed with inspecting the vessel and conducting interviews," said Chris Krepski, TSB spokesperson.

Unclear what caused boat to sink

Krepski said investigators will be looking for any signs of damage that could have led the vessel to go down.

"Once the boat is on the surface and we're able to access it, we'll look at the mechanical aspect, look at the condition of the hull, look at the navigation equipment," he said.

The TSB team will remain in the area this week speaking to witnesses and Tolko Industries, the company that owns the boat.

The RCMP and Tolko haven't publicly named the person who died, but the company did offer a statement.

"Tolko's priority is on the incident investigation and the emotional support of our employees," said Don Hanson, communications manager.

"As a company, we are extremely saddened by this loss of life and our thoughts are with the family and loved ones."

'His death is really hitting hard'

Counselling services are available this week to workers who are having difficulty coping.

"He was well-respected and there are a lot of good friends that he had at the work site that are having troubles with this fatality," said Pat McGregor, president of United Steelworkers local 1-423.

"His death is really hitting hard at the mill."