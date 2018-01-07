In B.C.'s 2018 property value assessment, residential property on Tsawwassen First Nation lands went up nearly 45 per cent, the largest average increase seen in the province.

Chief Bryce Williams attributes the increase to the recent commercial developments, Tsawwassen Mills and Tsawwassen Commons, as well as the residential complex Tsawwassen Shores.

"The rise in property values means that demand is growing for our real estate developments, and it's a positive sign that the market is confident in the economic development model we're pursuing," Williams told On The Coast host Gloria Macarenko.

The Tsawwassen First Nation benefits financially through the collection of property taxes, as well as a clause that is included the Tsawwassen First Nation Land Act treaty, which states that the First Nation has direct taxation powers in respect to property and development.

Most of the residential properties on this land are under a 99-year leasehold outlined in the Land Titles Act, which grants the band autonomy in land use and development decisions within the allotted sections of land.

Industrial development planned

The band also has powers of self-governance under this treaty with full membership on the Metro Vancouver Board.

"We're going to be able to fund the many programs and services that we have for our members and there's obviously lots of benefits in terms of jobs," Williams said.

Industrial development is also on the horizon, according to Williams.

"For us, it's about sitting back and finding the true value out of the projects there because we only have one opportunity out of the gate at this."

Plans also include new community facilities like an elders centre and recreational space as well as a youth centre that is on schedule to break ground this year.

With files from the CBC's On The Coast