Vancouver police are readying for protests and drivers are being warned to avoid the area around the Trump Tower on West Georgia Street in advance of the grand opening of the luxury hotel on Tuesday morning.

The sons of U.S. President Donald Trump — Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump — will be on hand for the official ribbon cutting scheduled for 10:30 a.m. PT, which will be live streamed on CBC.ca.

According to a Facebook group titled "Trump Welcome Party," protesters will begin gathering at the Trump Tower at 10 a.m. local time.

A separate "resist4peace" rally and march is scheduled to begin at Jack Poole Plaza at 4.

CBC reporters are on scene and any developments will be updated here.

Henry Ho is one of the first protesters to arrive here outside the Trump Hotel in Vancouver pic.twitter.com/crhpqgpxFl — @FarrahMerali

A large security detail now set up outside the Trump hotel where protests are expected to begin this morning. pic.twitter.com/tytI7LybWL — @FarrahMerali

Might be a good day to avoid the 1100blk of Georgia St. if you're driving today, just sayin'. Plan an alternate route & leave extra time! pic.twitter.com/lb4W4k3JEG — @VanFireRescue