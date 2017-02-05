Protests continued in Vancouver against U.S. President Donald Trump's travel ban and the administration's executive orders.

On Saturday more than a hundred people gathered in snowy conditions outside the U.S. Consulate at nearby Portal Park.

The protest was held in Portal Park at Hastings and Thurlow Streets next to the U.S. consulate building. (Alexandre Lamic/CBC)

"We were looking for some comfort in these really painful times with the visa ban, with the threat of war looming, with Trump's racist policies," said organizer Niki Najmabadi.

"We were seeking solidarity, we were seeking some togetherness. That's why we did this."

Protest organizer Niki Najmabadi says people in Vancouver and around the world want to voice their concerns about how U.S. President Donald Trump has been governing since being inaugurated. (Alexandre Lamic/CBC)

Meanwhile on Sunday in the U.S., a federal appeals court denied the Justice Department's request for an immediate reinstatement of President Donald Trump's ban on accepting certain travellers and all refugees.

Now the higher court's denial of an immediate stay means the legal battles over the ban will continue for days at least.

'Systems of oppression'

Ray Clarke-Coates was at the protest in Vancouver on Sunday and says she's been watching how Trump's executive orders have been playing out in the U.S. and around the world.

"I want to help dismantle systems of oppression, which includes what the Trump administration is doing right now in America," said the BCIT marketing student.

"I don't agree with the travel ban on Muslim-majority countries or the wall or basically anything he's been doing over the last week."

BCIT student Ray Clarke-Coates was one of more than one hundred people who attended the rally. (Alexandre Lamic/CBC)

Two weeks ago tens of thousands of people gathered at Vancouver's Jack Poole Plaza and marched through the streets of the city's downtown core as part of the Women's March Vancouver.

Along with other similar marches around the world, the event was meant to show support for women's rights and human rights a day after Donald Trump's inauguration as U.S. president.