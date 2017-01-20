As the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump takes place today, at least one expert says his presidency could benefit B.C.'s economy — as long as he doesn't start a trade war with China.

The National Bank of Canada's chief economist Stéfane Marion is in Vancouver today to present his 2017 economic outlook to the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade.

He told CBC's The Early Edition he's predicting a strong U.S. economy this year.

"Mind you, it's unchartered territory. We're hoping for the best here," he said. "We're hoping that Donald Trump will be a form of creative destruction."

Creative destruction, Marion explained, is when new policies and new technologies force the economy to find a new path and enables positive growth.

"With current policies — assuming [the administration] doesn't become too protectionist — I think they could increase U.S. GDP by half a percentage point. That would definitely help the Canadian economy. At the margin it helps B.C."

All about China

One area that concerns Marion is Trump's stance on trade.

He's hopeful the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) will stand — despite Trump's declarations he will rip up the long-standing trade agreement between Canada, Mexico and the U.S.

"My view is that Canada and Mexico are not foes to the U.S. We've been in a free trade agreement since 1985. They want to make adjustments, fine, but when the U.S. unemployment is below five per cent, I think the U.S. needs Canada and Mexico in order to grow its economy."

For B.C. specifically, however, Trump's stance on China is far more relevant, especially if he launches a full trade war, says Marion.

"If [he's] aggressive with China, then you start impacting B.C. in a negative way because 60 per cent of B.C.'s trade is with China."

Trump has already irked China by taking a call from Taiwan's president and has repeatedly blamed the country for American job losses.

China, in response, has expressed uncertainty about Trump and stepped up its international efforts to promote global trade, most recently at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

With files from The Early Edition

