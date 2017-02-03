A Vancouver artist's cartoon featuring a diminutive Donald Trump sitting on Steve Bannon's lap has been widely shared on social media this week.

Illustrator Pia Guerra's image has been retweeted over 27,000 times as of Thursday evening, and has even gotten picked up by the Huffington Post and the Daily Beast.

Guerra has made a career for herself illustrating graphic novels, but these past couple of weeks she's delved into editorial cartooning, focusing on American politics.

"I used to do [editorial cartooning] for fun; every time something would happen I'd draw something. I'd be mad at something and I'd draw something," she told On The Coast host Stephen Quinn.

"I never thought I was very good at it or I didn't have the right focus, until I saw a wonderful documentary about Herblock … from there, I thought, I'm going to do more now. I'm going to try this and see if I can do it."

Guerra describes her style as realistic, not caricature-esque like what she terms "those things on the boardwalk."

"He's already quite a parody of himself," she said of Trump.

Guerra says the aim of her cartoons is to show people concerned by the Trump regime that they're not alone.

She also hopes it inspires people to use humour to express their opposition.

"It would be really nice if this cartoon had some kind of effect," she said. "Or at least motivated people … to poke back. Because it's needed."

With files form CBC Radio One's On The Coast

To hear the full story, click the audio labelled: Vancouver artist's anti-Trump cartoon takes off on social media