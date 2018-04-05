Skip to Main Content
Hundreds of anti-pipeline protesters marching with Justin Trudeau in town

Updated

Hundreds of anti-pipeline protesters marching with Justin Trudeau in town

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Vancouver participating in a roundtable on clean technology in the late afternoon before attending a Liberal Party of Canada fundraiser.

About 300 to 400 people are marching from the Vancouver Art Gallery to PM's fundraiser at Sheraton Wall Centre

Liam Britten · CBC News ·
Hundreds of anti-pipeline protesters mass at the Vancouver Art Gallery Thursday for a rally and march to a Liberal fundraising dinner hosted by the prime minister. (Dillon Hodgin/CBC)

Anti-pipeline protesters are marching in Vancouver as the prime minister visits the city.

Justin Trudeau is participating in a roundtable on clean technology late in the afternoon before attending a Liberal Party of Canada fundraiser but anti-pipeline protesters want him to hear their opposition to the Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion.

About 300 to 400 protesters gathered at the Vancouver Art Gallery and are on the move to the fundraiser at the Sheraton Wall Centre.

First Nations and environmental groups are represented, along with progressive advocacy organizations SumOfUs and LeadNow.

Trudeau was also greeted by protests at an earlier appearance in Victoria.

With files from Meera Bains

