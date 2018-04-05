Hundreds of anti-pipeline protesters marching with Justin Trudeau in town

Anti-pipeline protesters are marching in Vancouver as the prime minister visits the city.

Justin Trudeau is participating in a roundtable on clean technology late in the afternoon before attending a Liberal Party of Canada fundraiser but anti-pipeline protesters want him to hear their opposition to the Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion.

About 300 to 400 protesters gathered at the Vancouver Art Gallery and are on the move to the fundraiser at the Sheraton Wall Centre.

Hundreds walking towards wall centre protesting Kinder Morgan pipeline. Trudeau attending fundraising dinner there this evening <a href="https://t.co/QXctMf9iH7">pic.twitter.com/QXctMf9iH7</a> —@briarstewart

First Nations and environmental groups are represented, along with progressive advocacy organizations SumOfUs and LeadNow.

Trudeau was also greeted by protests at an earlier appearance in Victoria.

With files from Meera Bains