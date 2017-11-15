Families of overdose victims across Canada say they plan to flood the prime minister's mailbox with photographs and letters about their lost loved ones in an effort to spur Ottawa into action on the ongoing opiod crisis.

"I think we need physical evidence oftentimes to create a bigger impact," said Sherry Robinson, a Kamloops, B.C. mother who lost her son Tyler to an accidental fentanyl overdose in January of 2016.

The initiative is being spearheaded by Moms Stop the Harm, an activist group made up of more than 100 families across Canada who have lost a family member to illicit drug overdose. Participants are being asked to write the birth date, passing date and cause of death on the back of a photo of the overdose victim.

The group's plan is to overwhelm the federal government with first-hand, personal stories with the goal of spurring policy change around the opioid crisis.

Earlier this month, the B.C. Coroners Service said more than 1,100 people had died from illicit drug overdose so far in 2017.

Health Canada says 2,816 people across Canada died in 2016 from apparent opioid-related causes, many of which experts believe can be linked to fentanyl.

"We should not tolerate these alarming numbers," Robinson said.

Sandra Tully, left middle, has been a spokesperson and activist for harm reduction after losing her son Ryan Pinneo, right, to accidental drug overdose in 2016. (Sandra Tully)

"Trudeau is not leading this crisis like he should be," said Sandra Tully, whose son Ryan Pinneo also died of an accidental fentanyl overdose in January 2016.

Robinson and Tully said they want the Trudeau government to allocate more money towards harm reduction, suggesting that making treatment options more accessible for people could prevent addiction and overdoses.

"I hope that these actually get into his hands, he holds these pictures, he flips them over, he reads these descriptions of these loved ones that have been lost and he really gets a true sense of what's going on."

With files from Jenifer Norwell