Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's visit to a park near Victoria didn't quite follow the script today as he accidentally fell into the water while trying to get into a kayak.

A dampened Trudeau joked that he was, in his words, "happy the national media was there to capture that."

The prime minister's kayak voyage at the Gulf Islands National Park Reserve became even more eventful when a bride and groom sailed up beside his kayak to pose for a selfie with Trudeau.

Michelle Gruetzner was wearing her white wedding dress.

She said she and her husband, Heiner Gruetzner, were holding their wedding reception on nearby Sidney Spit when they approached the prime minister. Trudeau kissed the bride, twice.

The prime minister took the kayak voyage at the national park, north of Victoria, before heading for Tofino and the remote west coast of Vancouver Island, where he will participate in local business meetings.

A Parks Canada staff member reacts after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau fell into the water while trying to get into a kayak at Sidney Spit in the Gulf Islands National Park Reserve, east of Sidney, B.C. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

Trudeau spent several days this week in B.C., making stops in Revelstoke, Williams Lake, Vancouver and Victoria.

He acknowledged the efforts of firefighters in B.C.'s Interior region during a day-long visit to Williams Lake, where more than 10,000 people were recently evacuated from their homes to escape the threat of a wildfire.

Trudeau and B.C. Premier John Horgan also took an aerial tour of the fire zone in B.C.'s central Interior on board a Canadian Forces Chinook helicopter. At times the smoke from the surrounding fires was so thick, the ground below was barely visible.

The prime minister spoke on Friday night to about 100 people gathered for a Liberal party event at a hotel in Victoria, B.C., saying the party must continue to bring forward new ideas that make Canada stronger.