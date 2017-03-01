Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will visit B.C. later this week.

Trudeau and Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan will be at Canadian Forces Base in Esquimalt, B.C. on Vancouver Island Thursday.

Trudeau and Sajjan will tour the base later in the morning and meet with sailors.

Later Thursday, Trudeau will meet with Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps.

In Victoria, the prime minister will discuss the opioid crisis and softwood lumber with Premier Christy Clark.

On Friday, Trudeau will be in Vancouver for a first-hand look at the drug crisis.

B.C. Health Minister Terry Lake said he would like to meet with the prime minister to discuss the deadly drug crisis.

"There are people working on the front lines that will be very happy to see Canada's prime minister first-hand taking a look at this public health crisis that we've got in B.C," Lake told reporters Wednesday.

With files from Richard Zussman