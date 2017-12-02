Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Surrey, B.C., today to support Gordon Hogg. (CBC)

The Prime Minister will be in British Columbia today to campaign for a Liberal candidate ahead of byelection in Greater Vancouver.

The visit comes ahead of a trip to China, where he will meet Monday with Chinese President Xi Jinping and will also have discussions with senior Canadian and Chinese executives.

In Surrey on Saturday, Justin Trudeau will be at a campaign event supporting Gordon Hogg, a former member of the B.C. legislative assembly and White Rock mayor.

The New Democrat candidate will be Jonathan Silveira, a real estate agent and founder of Surrey Kids Matter, who ran unsuccessfully for the BC NDP in the May provincial election.

Former National Revenue Minister Kerry-Lynne Findlay is running for the Conservatives.

The vacancy was created when the former Conservative MP Dianne Watts stepped down to run for the leadership of the BC Liberals.

The byelection will be held on Dec. 11.