A man is in custody after police say he crashed his pickup truck into a house in south Vancouver late Wednesday night.

The man was driving down Champlain Crescent, near Matheson Crescent, around 11:30 p.m. when he apparently lost control and ended up crashing through a fence and into a two-storey house.

Battalion Chief Mike Sereda, with Vancouver Fire Rescue, was at the scene and said the house has some structural damage, but no one inside was hurt.

Fire crews used a beam to support part of the house that was hit by the truck. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

"The corner of the house has been hit by the vehicle and we have it temporarily shored," said Sereda.

"The people inside the house are fine, it was two people and a couple of cats and they're all fine."

The driver was arrested on scene.

Vancouver Police are currently investigating the cause of the crash.