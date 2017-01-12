Skating on Vancouver's Trout Lake was back on Wednesday after a brief hiatus.

The Vancouver Park Board announced on Twitter around noon PT that there was 20 centimetres of good ice and the public was invited to come by for an outdoor skate.

By late afternoon, about 75 to 100 people had laced 'em up.

"It's just beautiful and it's a once in a lifetime experience for a Vancouverite like me," said Rosie Dhaliwal.

"I meant to come Monday, but then I heard it was closed, so I thought I might have lost my opportunity. But I'm so glad it was open again today."

Skaters back at Trout Lake0:44

Dhaliwal says the frozen lake was a great way to bring the community together and she was meeting lots of people out on the ice for the first time like herself.

The Park Board says they will be posting updates on social media about skating conditions every day at noon until the cold weather blows over.

With files from Jason D'Souza and CBC Radio One's On The Coast