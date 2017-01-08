After a historic Saturday of skating on East Vancouver's Trout Lake, city officials say conditions are too warm and have closed the lake to the public.

Hundreds took to the ice yesterday, but the lake is now closed, surrounded by caution tape and patrolled by lifeguards to discourage any would-be rogue skaters.

The Vancouver Park Board says the move was prompted by warmer temperatures combined with yesterday's heavy usage. The park board says it will reassess conditions on Monday.

Sadly, #TroutLake now CLOSED with warming temps. Please stay off ice. We'll continue to test, will re-open if we can https://t.co/6EPSk9LdAe pic.twitter.com/hX4QbGSjwZ — @ParkBoard

But for those looking to lace up outdoors this weekend, all is not yet lost: Como Lake, in Coquitlam, has been open for skating since Friday.