The couple who owned one of the most renowned family restaurants in B.C. died days apart over the weekend.

Gary and Carol Troll, owners of Troll's Restaurant in Horseshoe Bay, were childhood sweethearts who'd been married for 52 years.

Recently, Gary had been battling lung and esophageal cancer. Carol had been living with rheumatoid arthritis and diabetes for nearly a decade and moved to the Lynn Valley Care Centre last year.

Around Christmas, the pair's health started to decline. Long-time friend Holly Kemp said the couple, along with their family, knew they didn't have much time left together.

Their last visit was Jan. 17.

Gary and Carol Troll were married for 52 years. (Facebook)

"The two of them, when they last saw each other, sort of realized that neither one of them was going to make it for any length of time," Kemp said. "So we were sort of preparing for one of them, if not both of them, to go."

Carol passed away on Friday. Gary was admitted to Vancouver General Hospital that same day.

He didn't know his wife had died, but Kemp said he'd been struggling to breathe.

On Sunday, Gary's family told him about Carol's passing.

"It was at that point in time that we were all telling him it was time to go. He doesn't need to fight. He doesn't need to look after us anymore. He can freely go and know that she's waiting for him," Kemp said.

"I think that was part of the timing ... Carol had given up her fight, so he thought, 'Let's go join each other.'"

Gary died Monday afternoon, surrounded by family and friends.

'There's no one that wasn't welcome'

Kemp said losing Gary and Carol at the same time has been "surreal."

"They had thousands of customers," Kemp said. "There's no one that wasn't welcome in this restaurant. That's what they were like. It was their living room. It was their dining room, and you feel that.

"They were fun-loving, warm, community-oriented, family people."

Gary Troll and his father, Joe, outside Troll's Restaurant — then called Troll's Fish and Chips —in 1955. (Facebook/Troll's Restaurants)

Troll's was founded by Gary's parents, Joe and Dot, in 1946. Gary and Carol took over the fish and chips business in the early '70s.

The couple is also well-known for winning the lottery twice in two years. In 1995, Gary won $25,000 in a Lotto 6/49 draw.

The next year, he picked the $13.8-million jackpot — the biggest prize to be awarded in Canada at the time.

Despite striking gold, Gary and Carol continued to run Troll's.

Kemp, who's been the restaurant's general manager for 12 years, said Gary insisted that business continue as usual after he died.

"I even said to him, 'Can I close on the day ...?' And he said, 'No, honey, you can't be closing when I die. It will be fine.'

"We want people to come in, share our grief, share our sadness, tell their story, so we can all take comfort," Kemp added.

Gary Troll, right, would often have coffee with his guests as part of his day-to-day routine, according to family friends. (Troll's Restaurants)

Dozens of people from across Canada left comments on the restaurant's Facebook page Tuesday, remembering the pair for their hospitality.

"Gary gave my sister her first job," Nigel Malkin wrote. "He remembered everyone and must have bought more coffees than I can count for his customers who were all his friends."

Jeremy Greene, who got first job at Troll's when he was 14 years old, summed up the loss in a sentence.

"A sad day ... but inspired by lasting marriages, community impact and love that apparently can't be separated."