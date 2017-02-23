Canada's highest court will hear two appeals from the Law Society of British Columbia and the Law Society of Upper Canada in Ontario which are seeking to deny the accreditation of graduates from a proposed law school at Trinity Western University in Langley.

In November of last year the B.C.'s Court of Appeal found it was unreasonable for the B.C. Law Society to refuse to recognize Trinity Western law grads.

A student jogs past the bell tower at Trinity Western University Feb. 22, 2017. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

The dispute stems from the university's controversial community covenant which bans sexual intimacy outside of heterosexual marriage. All TWU students must sign the covenant.

Discrimination vs. religious freedoms

The law societies argued the covenant discriminates against people in the LGBTQ community who want to enter the legal profession.

But the B.C. court found the negative impact on the school's religious freedoms would be greater than the repercussions on gay and lesbian rights.

Today's decision by the Supreme Court of Canada to hear the appeal is the latest development in a lengthy battle that dates to 2014 when the Law Society of B.C.'s board of governors voted to accredit TWU graduates.

That decision was reversed in October 2014 when the society held a referendum in which members voted 74 per cent against it.