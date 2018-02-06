Search the cupboards and check the attic, because Trifle or Treasure: What's it Worth is coming to Victoria.

The event, which is in it's third season is similar to Antiques Roadshow, where people bring items to be appraised. This time, all proceeds from the $45 entrance fee will go toward renovations for the Greater Victoria Art Galley.

Alison Ross, who is an accredited appraiser and owner of Killshaw's Auctioneers in Victoria where the event takes place, says it's always a great success.

"We never know what's going to show up and that's part of the excitement," she explained.

Ross says people bring in all sorts of items, including old clocks, paintings, antique china and clothing.

"What people do is they find two objects they're really curious about in their home and they bring those in," she said.

"We'll take a look at the objects, talk a bit about it, so you get a little bit of history about it and then we also give you a value."

She says that often the valuable piece is not the one the owner thinks.

"In a lot of cases, these are sentimental items, they've come down through the family and granny has said 'this is very valuable' and often granny's value on it more has to do with the sentiment than it does with an actual monetary value," Ross explained.

But Ross says she and her partner are able to tell attendees about granny's items, which is often what people are after.

"Most people are just curious."

Ross says that aside from bringing your own items, you also get to learn about everyone else's.

"So you may see something else that you have at home and learn all about that too."

With files from On the Island